VIDEO: Horry County police officer takes time for a water fight with area children

An Horry County police officer took time for a water fight with some neighborhood children on Thursday. (Source: Margie Dudding)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Barbecues, ball games, lighting bugs, swimming pools, fireworks, water fights.

These are all things one associates with summer. Regarding the latter, an Horry County police officer wasn’t going to let the opportunity to get soaked on a hot day pass him by, despite being on duty.

Viewer Margie Dudding sent this video of an officer with the Horry County Police Department having a little water fight with some neighborhood kids while out on patrol in the Socastee area on Thursday.

Dudding said the officer came across 2-year-old Jayden Bethea and 5-year-old Malichi Dukes having fun with water guns, and decided to stop and join in.

HCPD spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirmed the officer is Ofc. C.J. Mullinax, who is no stranger to generous deeds.

Earlier this week, video of Mullinax buying a meal at a fast food restaurant for a homeless man went viral.

In 2015, while working as an officer in Bennettsville, video of Mullinax throwing football with a group of young kids also went viral across social media.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.