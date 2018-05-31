VIDEO: Horry County police officer takes time for a water fight - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIDEO: Horry County police officer takes time for a water fight with area children

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
An Horry County police officer took time for a water fight with some neighborhood children on Thursday. (Source: Margie Dudding) An Horry County police officer took time for a water fight with some neighborhood children on Thursday. (Source: Margie Dudding)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Barbecues, ball games, lighting bugs, swimming pools, fireworks, water fights.

These are all things one associates with summer. Regarding the latter, an Horry County police officer wasn’t going to let the opportunity to get soaked on a hot day pass him by, despite being on duty.

Viewer Margie Dudding sent this video of an officer with the Horry County Police Department having a little water fight with some neighborhood kids while out on patrol in the Socastee area on Thursday.

Dudding said the officer came across 2-year-old Jayden Bethea and 5-year-old Malichi Dukes having fun with water guns, and decided to stop and join in.

HCPD spokesperson Krystal Dotson confirmed the officer is Ofc. C.J. Mullinax, who is no stranger to generous deeds.

Earlier this week, video of Mullinax buying a meal at a fast food restaurant for a homeless man went viral.  

In 2015, while working as an officer in Bennettsville, video of Mullinax throwing football with a group of young kids also went viral across social media.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:47:01 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly