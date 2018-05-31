Palace Theatre sign comes down over a year after building demolished

The sign for the former Palace Theatre was taken down on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The last remnant of a local landmark has now been removed.

On Thursday, crews took down the sign for the former Palace Theatre in Myrtle Beach.

The Palace Theatre was an unmistakable site while driving along the U.S. 17 Bypass as recent as two years ago.

Then, a large piece of the theater's front facade was ripped off during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, leaving a gaping hole to the outside.

The theatre was finally demolished last April - more than 20 years after opening - after the Chapin Company opted to destroy the building instead of repairing it.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.