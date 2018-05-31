Conway home searched by investigators with ICE Homeland Security

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations were at a Conway home Thursday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation, according to southern region communications director Bryan Cox.

The search took place at a home in the 400 block of Beulah Circle in the Conway area.

Cox could not get into specific details about the investigation. He stressed there is no danger to the community.

