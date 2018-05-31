Fusion Fest comes to Myrtle Beach just days before CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Before the Carolina Country Music Festival gets underway, a new music festival will be debuting in Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release, Fusion Fest MB will combine the best themed parties with live musical performances from internationally known DJs and recording artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Waka Flocka Flame.

The themed parties will also feature glow paint and foam.

This three-day festival runs June 5 through June 7 at the Myrtle Beach Speedway. A second three-day event will begin June 12, according to the release.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets, click here.

The 2018 Carolina Country Music Festival begins June 7 with Thursday Night Kickoff Concert. It runs through Sunday, June 10. The headliners are Toby Keith, Luke Bryan and the Zac Brown Band.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.