Suspect in Loris murder arrested, second suspect still at large

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the two men wanted in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man on April 24 in Loris has been arrested.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, Heath Reaves Jr., was taken into custody on Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia. He was wanted on a murder charge.

A second suspect, Tyshawn Brown, remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both men are accused of murdering 20-year-old Charles Edward Durant II from Green Sea. A woman was also shot during this incident.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts should call authorities.

BREAKING NEWS: Heath Reaves Jr was taken into custody today by US Marshal’s in Philadelphia.

Tyshawn (Smoke) Brown remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. The ATF has offered a $5000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Brown. https://t.co/OdSaLt8s37 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.