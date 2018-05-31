Leaking gas line on 14th Ave. S. in Myrtle Beach clamped

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire crews responded to a gas leak on 14th Avenue North Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:50 p.m., crews responded to the leak, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire. Crews investigated and found a small service line had been cut during construction.

South Carolina Electric and Gas were called; they clamped the line and stopped the leak, Lt. Evans said.

There were no injuries.

