Report: Masked man tackles smoke shop employee, steals over $1,000 worth of CBD oil

By Nick Doria, Producer
Dionte Donald Brown (Source: JRLDC) Dionte Donald Brown (Source: JRLDC)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A masked man allegedly robbed a Myrtle Beach smoke shop of over $1,000 worth of merchandise Tuesday night before fleeing the scene.

Dionte Donald Brown, 20, is charged with strong armed robbery.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to the Blue Smoke Shop at 6703-C North Kings Highway around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a strong armed robbery. The victim says he was sitting behind the counter watching television when Brown reportedly came inside wearing a ski mask, jumped over the counter and tackled the victim to the ground. Police say the suspect used his hands to push the victim’s head down and told him not to move. As the victim was on the floor, Brown ran to a glass case and stole about $1,010 worth of CBD oil before fleeing the scene, the report says.

Police say there is surveillance footage of the robbery. A camera outside the smoke shop reportedly shows Brown fleeing southbound into an outdoor car wash. According to the report, the suspect’s ski mask was found in the bushes around where Brown fled.

Police were able to pull a palm print directly where Brown allegedly jumped over the counter. The print was run through a police database which identified the suspect, the report confirms. Brown was apprehended Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Brown is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $125,000 bond.

