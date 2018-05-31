WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on Chesterfield Co. mother charged after baby found dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Officials are providing an update after an 11-month-old baby girl was found dead in a diaper box this week.

The baby’s mother, 19-year-old Breanna Lewis, initially told Chesterfield County deputies her baby was abducted has been charged with filing a false police report just hours after the 11-month-old child’s body was found, according to Sheriff Jay Brooks.

