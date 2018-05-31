Restaurant Scorecard: Food improperly stored at some spots, perfect score for breakfast restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're craving veggie bowls or burgers, pizza or waffles, we've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

You'll find everything from chicken bowls to veggie bowls at Jimmyz Hibachi House. It's at 670 U.S. 17 South in Surfside Beach. State health inspectors gave them 78 points out of 100.

They took off points for a lack of a food protection manager certification, paper towels not being provided at the employee hand sink, and some food not being stored at proper temperatures and not being properly marked.

Craving an unlimited pizza buffet? Inspectors made their way to CiCi's Pizza at 3533 Northgate Road in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant was given 78 points.

Points were deducted for not having certified food protection manager documentation or an employee health policy. Also, some foods were stored at improper temperature. According to inspectors, pasta was improperly cooling inside oversized, tightly sealed containers that were stacked on top of each other.

Gordon Biersch Brewery staff serve up everything from garlic fries to seafood and steak with their brew. It's is at 3060 Howard Pkwy., in The Market Common. It scored an 88 recently.

Inspectors said a sink on the cook line was seen with food debris down in the basin. Also, some food was stored at improper temperatures.

Additionally, inspectors said a knife was stored in between equipment. That was corrected during the inspection. Also, a walk-in cooler was set at an improper temperature.

From crepes and waffles to sandwiches and salads, 7th Avenue Cafe cooks whip up breakfast and brunch all day long. They’re at 212 Seventh Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. Inspectors gave them a perfect 100 at a recent inspection.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

