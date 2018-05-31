FIRST ALERT: Pop-up showers and storms with a mix of sunshine for your Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are waking up to a few showers across the area that will move out just in time for a few more to move in. Today will see a repeat performance of the last several days with a mix of sun, clouds, downpours and high humidity. Once again, a few of the showers could contain locally heavy rain. The best chance of rain will focused on the first half of the day near the coast, and later in the afternoon across the Pee Dee.

By Friday and into the weekend, a very typical summer time pattern will develop with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. The very warm temperatures will also be accompanied by high humidity. The result will be heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees each day. Afternoon and evening storms will develop each day, but no widespread rain is expected.

