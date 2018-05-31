Coroner releases identity of teen boy shot, killed in Florence C - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coroner releases identity of teen boy shot, killed in Florence County

By Nick Doria, Producer
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A teenage boy was shot and killed Thursday morning on Williston Road in the Florence area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby confirms several shots were fired into a home. There is no suspect information at this time. 

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 16-year-old Tyus Burnett. 

