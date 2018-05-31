Coroner releases identity of teen boy shot, killed in Florence County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A teenage boy was shot and killed Thursday morning on Williston Road in the Florence area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby confirms several shots were fired into a home. There is no suspect information at this time.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 16-year-old Tyus Burnett.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.