Coroner releases names of children killed in Timmonsville shooting; suspect makes first court appearance Friday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mother and her two daughters were killed in a shooting Thursday morning at a home on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Two others were also injured in the incident.

The victims have been identified as Cheresse Lutricia Jackson, 39, of Timmonsville, and her two daughters, 14-year-old Nykerria Shanyia Jackson and 12-year-old Breyanna Priscilla Jackson.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Antwain Lashawn Adams, according to Deputy Sheriff Glenn Kirby. He is currently in custody at the Florence County Detention Center and charged with three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Investigators say Adams had a firearm when he entered the victims' home, without permission and intended to kill the family.

Adams appeared before a magistrate judge Friday, but bond could not be granted. A circuit court judge will need to make that decision.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m., according to Deputy Sheriff Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. One victim was airlifted to MUSC for treatment, while the other was transported to McLeod Health. Their conditions are not known at this time.

John Rice lives two doors down from where the shooting happened. He says this morning his yard was flooded with Florence County deputies.

“A lot of people a lot of cops. I mean, a lot of police officers," Rice said. “Shock, total shock.”

Rice said he woke up to sirens outside his house around 2 a.m. He was told the man accused of shooting the family is a disgruntled ex-boyfriend of Jackson. He added the victim was trying to work things out with her husband..

“The individual that did this came from another town, a disgruntled boyfriend of what I was told of hers, and couldn’t take no for an answer,” Rice said.

While police have not confirmed these details, Rice says it was a love triangle turned deadly.

“Broke into the house and commenced shooting the whole family. Not just the wife, the children too,” Rice said.

The resident said he hears gunshots in the area all the time, from people hunting or doing target practice, but feels the area is pretty safe. Still, for Rice, this devastating incident hits too close to home.

“If you got a problem with the adults, take it up with the adults. Leave the kids out of it, bottom line.” Rice said.

Adams appeared at a bond hearing Friday morning. No bond was set, and he is set to appear in court next on August 9.

Jackson's mother spoke during the hearing, saying she is still blessed that two out of the five children and grandchildren are still alive today. She said she just wants to know why it happened. She said her son-in-law, Jackson's husband, was shot three times, but is in stable condition. Her 5-year-old granddaughter is also doing well, Jackson's mother said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843- 665-2121, ext. 374, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

