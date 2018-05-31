3 killed, 2 injured in Timmonsville shooting; suspect in custody

Three people were killed and two others injured in shooting Thursday morning at a home on Chaney Grove Road (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people were killed and two others injured in shooting Thursday morning at a home on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occured around 1 a.m., Kirby says. One victim was airlifted to MUSC for treatment, while the other was transported to McLeod Health. Their conditions are not known at this time. A male suspect was arrested by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Kirby confirms.

