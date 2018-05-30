Moped operator killed in two-vehicle crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A moped operator was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in the Effingham area of Florence County.

According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, the collision happened at 8:50 p.m. on S.C. 327 near Poor Farm Road.

Both a moped and a 2006 Chevy SUV were traveling southbound on S.C. 327. The SUV struck the moped, which resulted in the operator’s death, according to Southern.

He added the victim was not wearing a helmet or any type of reflective equipment.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to information from the SCHP.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

