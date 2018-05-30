Myrtle Beach Beachfront Advisory Committee discusses swim advisories

The Beachfront Advisory Committee got an up-close look at the EMILYs Wednesday afternoon. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Beachfront Advisory Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss a number of topics including swim advisories, beach renourishment and the new EMILY robotic lifeguards.

The committee said the ocean water will continue to be tested for bacteria before swim advisories are taken away. Wednesday evening, DHEC removed the county-wide swim advisory and replaced it with some advisories specific to a few locations.

The committee said beach renourishment could end up coming to the Grand Strand area after the tourist season. Steve Taylor, the Chair of the committee, says he likes that possibility.

“Originally we were told it was going to start in April or sometime in the summer, which would’ve not been that great for the people that happened to be in that area of the beach,” Taylor said. “If it gets pushed out to the end of the summer, it would be better for our community that we’re getting the renourishment and it’s happening in the fall.”

The committee also got an up-close look at the EMILY robotic lifeguards Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is currently training to use.

The fire department says the EMILYs will start to be used in the near future.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.