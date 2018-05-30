Summer concert featuring Sam Hunt set for Myrtle Beach has been canceled

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A summer concert featuring country star Sam Hunt that was to take place at the former Pavilion site in Myrtle Beach will not be held after all.

According to information on the company’s website, the Bud Light Getaway Concert that was to be held July 14 in Myrtle Beach has been canceled “due to unforeseen logistical challenges.”

Bud Light plans to announce a new venue in the coming weeks, with the hopes of keeping the July 14 event date.

“Rest assured, Bud Light is going to put on a great show,” the announcement read in part. “We look forward to coming back to Myrtle Beach in the future.”

All tickets that have been purchased will be honored at the new concert venue or refunded in full. Those who would like to request a refund can send an email to support@nightout.com.

