Chesterfield County community devastated over death of 'beautiful little' Baby Harlee

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WMBF) - The mother accused of lying to deputies about her baby being abducted just hours before the 1-year-old's body was found is facing new charges.

Breanna Lewis, 19, was charged Wednesday with improper disposal of human remains after baby Harlee Lewis' body was found inside a diaper box in the middle of a field.

Lewis was previously charged with filing a false police report.

WMBF News got a hold of a woman who claims to have dated Lewis. Through Facebook messages, the woman said she's known the suspect for a few months and that they've been dating for a month.

The woman said Lewis moved in with her three weeks ago because she got so attached to Baby Harlee. The woman added that she and Lewis even discussed signing Harlee over to her since she took care of the child most of the time.

Other residents who live near the area where the body was found said they didn't see much activity at the house and didn't know someone was living there. Still, the community and local authorities are in disbelief that something like this could happen so close to them.

"I did not know that she lived there, but it broke my heart to hear what happened." neighbor Peggy Davis said. "I could cry. I actually did cry. It was just sad, you know, mothers out there that can't have children that would have taken that baby."

Authorities say Lewis claimed she was carrying her daughter to the mailbox when a man in a gold and tan SUV snatched the baby from her arms.

The suspect also claimed the man hit her several time. In her mugshot, Lewis does have a black eye, but authorities say she made story up. She confessed she got the bruises after being involved in a car accident the day before.

"It's very disturbing and very shocking to me that a child, a young child, especially one of this nature. It's devastating. It's hard for my department because it was a beautiful little girl," Chesterfield County Chief Deputy Campbell Streater said.

Lewis remains in jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials have not said when she is scheduled to go before a judge. Sheriff Jay Brooks said he expects to interview the suspect a third time, which may lead to more charges.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.