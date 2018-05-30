Pilot with GEICO SkyTypers killed in crash on Long Island

The GEICO SkyTypers performed at last month's Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. (Source: WMBF News)

LONG ISLAND, NY (WMBF) – A member of the GEICO SkyTypers team was killed Wednesday following a crash on Long Island, NY.

According to a press release from BBIG Marketing, on behalf of the SkyTypers, one of the aircraft crashed as it was departing Republic Airport on Long Island. Teammate and executive officer Ken Johansen was identified as the victim.

No one was injured on the ground.

According to the release, Johansen was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, an aviator and a professional airline pilot. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

An investigation involving the SkyTypers, area law enforcement, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board is taking place.

Just last month, the SkyTypers took part in the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. The group flies World War II-era planes.

It is not immediately known if Johansen was one of the pilots who flew at Wings Over Myrtle Beach.

