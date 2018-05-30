Locksmith denies using racial slurs while on phone with potential black customer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man said when he called a local locksmith for business, the person on the phone repeated racial slurs back at him.

The phone call recording is posted on Earl Wallace's Facebook page, where the person on the phone repeats the "n" word multiple times.

Eventually, Wallace is heard on the recording telling the person he is black.

That full recording can be found here. WARNING: The language is offensive.

James Ricketts, the owner of A Reasonable Locksmith, the business associated with the Facebook post, said he hasn't heard or seen the recording, and that he is not racist.

"It wasn't me on the phone with anybody named Earl or anybody with whatever they're saying and I still haven't even looked at it,” Ricketts said Wednesday. “I didn't do it, nobody who answers my phone did it, so I'm not responding to it."

Wallace sent WMBF News his phone call log for Monday, May 14. A phone number in that log matches the one posted on the website for A Reasonable Locksmith.

WMBF News was able to reach Ricketts on the same phone number, along with the address listed online.

"If I'm this person this guy is making me out to be, there'd be a lot more of those things that would come up in the last 30 years. This is the only one. I haven't experienced big problems with anyone; I try to get along with everyone," Ricketts said.

