City, school leaders expecting big boost as CCU hosts NCAA baseball tournament regional

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is preparing for the NCAA Baseball Conway Regional.

LIU Brooklyn, the University of Connecticut and the University of Washington are coming to Conway to compete.

"From an economic standpoint, it means a lot,” said Devin Parks, a CCU alum and director of economic development and government relations for the Conway Chamber of Commerce. "There are going to be people here that need places to stay, need places to eat. They're going to be shopping in our shopping centers."

Parks says Coastal Carolina's baseball team helped put the city on the map back in 2016 when it won the national championship.

"When we won that national championship, you could almost immediately tell that the area was impacted on an economic standpoint significantly. There were more people coming in, there were places being built. We have this new stadium, Coastal has. I mean they've done a really, really great job.”

“That was probably one of the top goals to having the facility built, was to be able to host something like we’re going to this weekend,” said CCU Athletic Director Matt Hogue.

The regional is expected to bring thousands to the area and even more eyes on Conway, as it will be broadcast on ESPN.

"That brings a lot of TV coverage, that brings a lot of residual coverage when people are talking about you, and the dateline every time you read one of those stories is Conway. It's the Conway Regional,” Hogue said. "So, I don't think you can necessarily put a value on how important that advertising and marketing can be."

Parks said holding a regional means more opportunities could also be coming to Conway.

"We're not just the city slightly outside of Myrtle Beach and from an economic standpoint we certainly incorporate it in our recruiting efforts,” he said.

“We're the area’s home team. No matter what your allegiance has been or where you relocated from, this is now the backyard team. I hope everyone can embrace that and push us towards another national title,” said Hogue.

