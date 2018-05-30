FIRST ALERT: One more day of downpours, then hot and humid

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The chance of pop up downpours will remain on the high side once again on Thursday before a gradual drying trend brings in a very summer-like pattern to finish the week.

Evening downpours will quickly diminish overnight leaving mostly cloud skies behind. It will be very mild with temperatures only dropping into the lower and middle 70s. A few showers may blow onshore near the Grand Strand around sunrise.

Thursday will see a repeat performance of the last several days with a mix of sun, clouds, downpours and high humidity. Once again, a few of the showers could contain locally heavy rain. The best chance of rain will focused on the first half of the day near the coast, and later in the afternoon across the Pee Dee.

By Friday into the weekend, a very typical summer time pattern will develop with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. The very warm temperatures will also be accompanied by high humidity. The result will be heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees each day. A few afternoon and evening storms will develop each day, but no widespread rain is expected.

