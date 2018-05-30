Swim advisory lifted for Horry County beaches, five local advisories remain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The swimming advisory issued for all Horry County beaches has been lifted and is being replaced with five local swimming advisories.

According to a press release from the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the affected areas include 200 feet above and below:

59th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

45th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

Third Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

Third Avenue South in Surfside Beach

High bacteria levels have been detected in these sections of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal.

Other stations not listed above and not under a long-term advisory have bacteria levels that no longer exceed water quality standards.

