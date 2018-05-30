After 40 years, Little Beaver Bar reduced to dirt lot

The Little Beaver Bar in Murrells INlet was recently torn down. (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A familiar spot in Murrells Inlet has now been reduced to an open dirt lot.

That lot along U.S. 17 Business South used to house the Little Beaver Bar.

Owner Leslie Beaver, who also oversees the nearby Beaver Bar, said the former business has been in her family for 40 years. It initially started out as a hot dog stand.

As for why the bar met its end, Beaver said she just didn't renew the lease, adding that she has known for several years she wouldn't renew it.

The lot is now owned by someone else. The former owner thinks it will become a parking lot and from what she has heard, no one has plans to do anything about it.

