Crews respond to structure fire in the Conway area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to structure fire in the Conway area

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the blaze is in the 2100 block of Kara Drive.

Units on scene said it is a well-involved structure. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly