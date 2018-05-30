Crews respond to structure fire in the Conway area

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the blaze is in the 2100 block of Kara Drive.

Units on scene said it is a well-involved structure. No other information was immediately available.

@hcfirerescue and @CityOfConwayFD on scene at 2112 KARA DR for a structural fire. Initial units performing firefighting operations in a well involved structure. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 30, 2018

