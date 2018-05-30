New section of U.S. 17 bypass over Glenns Bay Road will open soon

Guardrails have started being installed in area of Glenns Bay and Holmestown roads. (Source: Marissa Tansino)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Drivers can expect a traffic change near the Glenns Bay Road construction project.

Soon, traffic heading northbound on the U.S. 17 Bypass will use a new portion of the Glenns Bay overpass.

Kelly Moore, spokesperson for Horry County, said workers have begun laying asphalt on Glenns Bay Road and the U.S. 17 Bypass. Guardrails are also being installed, while concrete is being poured for sidewalks and curbs on Glenns Bay and Holmestown roads.

The construction has been a long process for some businesses that sit right near the work site. The owner of Anthony’s Pizza and Pan Pasta said he had to change the restaurant’s hours because customers just weren’t coming in very often.

Richard Cicero said he used to open his pizza shop at 11 a.m., but last year, he changed the opening time to 4 p.m. because business just wasn’t booming.

“It's been tough, it really has. Some days were good, some days just not much,” said Cicero.

The owner of Eggs Up Grill said he’s also been struggling in terms of sales. He thinks business will pick up once the new section of the bypass is open.

"Once the traffic starts flowing, people will start to see the shopping center and business will come back,” said Eggs Up Grill owner Lou Skodras.

Jean Parisi owns Consign for Equine in Conway and said when driving to work, she often avoids the construction zone because of the traffic. However, she’ll occasionally drive through the work area because it peaks her interest.

"I want to make sure that when I do drive on it, it was built correctly and it doesn't turn into a sinkhole,” said Parisi.

The project is slated for completion in the fall, possibly in either September or October, weather permitting.

