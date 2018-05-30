How digital spring cleaning can protect your personal information

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Cleaning the house may be on your to-do list this spring, but when it comes to de-cluttering you may be overlooking a significant space: your online platforms. Cyber security experts say you should take some time this spring for digital cleaning.

The National Cyber Security Alliance says recent security breaches at popular websites and companies, including Facebook, are a prime example of why you should be proactive—in those cases, millions of people had their information stolen by hackers, and experts say there are ways to prevent falling victim.

By doing a digital spring cleaning you can make sure your personal data and valuable information is secure. That includes things like clearing out your inbox and deleting apps from your phone you don’t use.

“Digital spring cleaning is the same as cleaning out your paper records. Everyone knows to shred sensitive documents but they don’t always think about their cellphones or their laptops so this is the same as doing a paper shred,” said Renee Wikstrom, Director of Communications for the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina.

As for changing your password, officials with the BBB of Coastal Carolina offered up a few tips.

“Passwords are so important. They need to be updated at least every six months. Don’t use your favorite pets name or your mom’s maiden name, use something that no ones going to find,” said Wikstrom.

Another tip—empty your trash or recycle bins on all devices, that will permanently delete all old files. Experts say you should also keep an eye on your sensitive accounts like online banking and your credit report.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved