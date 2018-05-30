Police investigating after person shot in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday in Longs, according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

Police say detectives are responding to West Bear Grass and Circle Bay Drive. The victim has been transported to a hospital and no arrests have been made.

According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the incident but had no contact with the victim.

