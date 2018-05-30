Conway nursing home employee accused of hitting 70-year-old woman

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An employee of a Conway nursing home is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after allegedly hitting a 70-year-old resident earlier this month.

Pamela Richardson Wymbs, 47, was apprehended by Conway Police after a warrant was issued for her arrest on May 25.

On May 17, officers responded to the Conway Manor at 3300 Fourth Avenue in regards to an assault that reportedly occurred the previous night, an incident report says. Police say that Wymbs and another employee were attempting to move the female victim, who suffers from dementia, to another room. The victim became combative and struck the suspect. According to the report, Wymbs told her “If you hit me, I’ll hit you back” before allegedly hitting the victim in the right arm with an open hand.

Police say the 70-year-old did have a bruise on her right hand, but were unable to determine if there were any bruises on her right arm due to her mental state.

Wymbs is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

