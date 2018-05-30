Food Lion to host job fairs in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Food Lion is hosting two job fairs this week as the supermarket chain looks to hire about 250 people for part-time, full-time and management positions for stores in the greater Myrtle Beach market.

According to a news release, Food Lion is hiring for positions including cashiers, produce managers, produce associates, meat managers, meat cutters, deli managers, deli associates, grocery managers and more.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the job fair and bring a resume, if available. Interviews will be held on site. You can also apply online by clicking here.

Wednesday, May 30

9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Food Lion Store 1605

7611 N. Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Thursday, May 31

9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Holiday Inn Oceanfront

1601 N Ocean Blvd.

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.