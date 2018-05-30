FIRST ALERT: Sun, clouds, downpours and high humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chance of pop up downpours will remain on the high side from Wednesday into Thursday before a gradual drying trend brings in a very summer-like pattern to finish the week.

This morning will start off with a risk of a few passing downpours early in the day for areas near the Grand Strand. The focus for showers and a few storms will shift inland from midday into the afternoon. A few locally heavy downpours will remain likely, but there will times of sun between the showers. Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s with plenty of humidity to make it feel quite steamy between afternoon pop-up showers.

Thursday will see a repeat performance with sun, clouds, downpours and high humidity. Once again, a few of the showers could contain locally heavy rain.

By Friday into the weekend, a very typical summer time pattern will develop with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. The very warm temperatures will also be accompanied by high humidity. The result will be heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees each day. A few afternoon and evening storms will develop each day, but no widespread rain is expected.

