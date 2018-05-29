Coroner: Body found in construction site port-a-potty in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators were called to a construction site in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday night after a body was found in a port-a-potty, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Fowler said it appears the person died of a drug overdose, although he added that can’t be confirmed until a toxicology report comes back.

The deputy coroner added the cause of death is not suspicious in nature.

Fowler said the construction site was near Silvercrest Drive, which is off Carolina Forest Boulevard.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.