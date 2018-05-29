Suspect Search: One man is charged with disfiguring his victim, another is accused of harassment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One man is charged with disfiguring the face of his victim, while a second suspect allegedly won't leave his neighbor alone - blowing up his phone with threatening texts. Authorities hope you can help find them both.

Have you seen Larue Tarvis Parrish? Earlier this month, authorities responded to an assault on Preston Jones Road in Aynor. They found the victim laying on the floor crying and covered in blood. Witnesses say an argument began between the victim and Parrish and the words turned physical. When it was over, the victim's jaw was broken on both sides with the bone protruding through the skin on one side. Parrish is 26-years-old with a last known address on Preston Jones Road in Aynor.

Horry County Police are also looking for 53-year-old Donald Larry McMillion Junior. Investigators say he's charged with harassment. The incident reportedly occurred earlier this month when detectives say the victim told them since McMillion was released May 3 after being arrested for

unlawful communication, he has not stopped text messaging him. The victim says McMillion was advised to stop, but continued sending dozens of text messages - both outrageous and threatening in nature. Although no direct threats were made to the victim, the text messages made the

victim emotionally distressed due to the McMillion being the victim's neighbor. Donald McMillion's last known address is on Shipyard Walk in Myrtle Beach



Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.