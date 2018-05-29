HCPD swears in new deputy chief almost a year after previous chief resigned for misconduct

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department swore in their new deputy chief on Tuesday, almost a year after the former deputy chief resigned following an internal affairs investigation that revealed he lied about ordering an employee to drop 53 open investigations.

Myrtle Beach native Kenneth Davis was sworn in as the department’s new deputy chief. He went to Myrtle Beach High School before receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from The Citadel in education, a Master of Science degree in criminal justice and corrections from the University of South Carolina, and his PhD in public safety from Capella University.

"So he comes with a wealth of information, a wealth of knowledge, a wealthy skill set,” Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said. “Not only that, he has a very high level of academic credentials. So he brings in academia, he brings in practical experience. Just a wealth of information, so we're very lucky to have him here."

The new deputy chief says his goal is to ensure that the department exemplifies law enforcement services to citizens and visitors.

Davis’ swearing-in comes nearly 11 months after former deputy chief Maurice Jones resigned after an investigation discovered misconduct on his part, specifically dishonesty and untruthfulness with respect to his employer.

“Deputy Chief Jones ordered an employee with the Horry County Police Department to administratively close 53 open cases without any type of investigation. When Deputy Chief Jones was asked about this by IA, Deputy Chief Jones said he never ordered that to be done. Through the IA investigation it was determined that Deputy Chief Jones was being dishonest and untruthful,” the Notification of Separation Due to Misconduct stated, in part.

