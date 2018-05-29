Loris residents look to dry out after flooding hits neighborhood

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is assisting multiple families in Loris whose homes filled with water Monday night.

Neighbors say this issue is common, noting the apartment complex on Holly Street has flooded three times in the last nine months.

"The water was just pouring in here. There was about four or five inches,” said Howard Holt Sr., whose home was among those that flooded. "I got up there in the night to get me a drink of water or something. When I put my feet on the floor it went over my ankles. I said, ‘Lord have mercy.’"

"Everything in the house is damaged. Got a get a new couch, new recliner. Shoes on the floor, they're wet, they're messed up. Clothes on the floor, they're wet, they're messed up. But no one is responsible. I talked to the landlord, the landlord says he talks to the city, and the city tells him he it's his responsibility. You can't get a straight answer from nobody,” said Marcus Davis, whose home also flooded.

WMBF News did some digging to find out who is responsible for fixing the problem and learned that both the city and property owners are aware of the issues.

"It's a combined effort, but the property owner, he is responsible for the water draining in, whether it needs to be installing more drains or whatever,” said Loris City Building Official Brandon Harrelson.

The property owner says he spent $25,000 working to fix the issue. He thought adding drains and paving the parking lot would stop the rising water, but because the property is downhill, water still floods in.

"Our responsibility is our land and all of that is outside our land. The city should support drainage for the flood water or rain water,” said property owner Fady Girgis.

City leaders installed a ditch across the property years ago and added another drain just a few weeks ago, but say they're still working to fix flooding issues throughout the city of Loris.

"The work that we done, it was a huge improvement where water would last and stay around. Now it's gone. Even in our areas that are flood zones, the water it didn't stick around so our system’s working. It's improving; it still has a long way to go but it's getting there,” said Harrelson.

