Grand Strand, Pee Dee Starbucks locations close early for anti-bias training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Area Starbucks locations are among the more than 8,000 U.S. stores that closed for a few hours Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.

According to information from Starbucks’ corporate website, the following locations in the Myrtle Beach area closed early Tuesday:

U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue – closed at 2:15 p.m.

Coastal Grand Mall – closed at 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest – closed at 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 and S.C. 544-Myrtle Beach – closed at 2:30 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach-U.S. 17 – closed at 2:15 p.m.

Coastal Carolina University – closed at 2 p.m.

U.S. 17-Murrells Inlet – closed at 2:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach – closed at 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Florence Mall Outparcel location closed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday’s training was Starbucks’ latest effort to deal with the fallout over the arrest of two black men at a location in Philadelphia.

After the incident last month, the coffee chain's leaders apologized and met with the men but also scheduled an afternoon of training for 175,000 employees, the Associated Press reported.

According to a video previewing the session, Starbucks executives and rapper-activist Common were to deliver recorded remarks. From there, employees were to "move into a real and honest exploration of bias" where, in small groups, they can share how the issue comes up in their daily work life.

