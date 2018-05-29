FIRST ALERT: Pop up downpours to give way to summertime heat, humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The chance of pop up downpours will remain on the high side from Wednesday into Thursday before a gradual drying trend brings in a very summer-like pattern to finish the week.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with a few evening showers across the Pee Dee. A few showers will blow onshore across the Grand Strand during the late night hours. Temperatures will remain very mild with readings only dropping into the lower and middle 70s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off with a risk of a few passing downpours early in the day for areas near the Grand Strand. The focus for showers and a few storms will shift inland from midday into the afternoon. A few locally heavy downpours will remain likely, but there will times of sun between the showers. Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday will see a repeat performance with sun, clouds, downpours and high humidity. Once again, a few of the showers could contain locally heavy rain.

By Friday into the weekend, a very typical summer time pattern will develop with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. The very warm temperatures will also be accompanied by high humidity. The result will be heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees each day. A few afternoon and evening storms will develop each day, but no widespread rain is expected.

