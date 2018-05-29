MBREDC targeting aerospace market for job growth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The workforce in Myrtle Beach is seeing a positive trend this year, according to the Myrtle Beach Economic Development Corporation.

So far in 2018, three companies have announced their expansion which equates to 189 new jobs in the Myrtle Beach area over five years. MBREDC says there’s been positive job growth in four out of their five markets—advanced manufacturing, aerospace, technology, and healthcare.

But MBREDC is looking for new opportunities, targeting high quality aerospace and aviation-related companies to bring to the area. Right now, the corporation is actively recruiting in the aerospace sector which they believe would thrive in an area home to the Myrtle Beach International Airport and Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

In 2016, the corporation announced two large expansions between executive Helijet and Kingman Air Services, bringing nearly 300 total jobs to the area. MBREDC CEO Josh Kay says they’re already seeing more interest from those types of companies, having been in talks with two businesses in just the last six months, it’s now just a matter of accommodating them.

“Those are high-paying, high-quality aviation jobs that are sitting out there. One of the things we don’t have, we have numerous other airspace aviation companies talking to us, but we don’t have any hangar space left. We’re in conversations now with the county about the potential of building new hangar space for those type of businesses,” said Kay.

Kay added another hurdle they’re facing in the overall job market is attracting qualified workers to come here and fill those jobs.