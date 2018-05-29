Report: Two arrested after 9-year-old boy found in car with drugs, gun

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested last week after police say a 9-year-old boy was found in a car with illegal narcotics and a firearm.

Terry Johnathan Morriss, 28, and Katrina Lane Hussain, 41, are both charged with unlawful neglect of a child, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana.

On May 26, police spotted a suspicious vehicle parked near the end of a beach access while patrolling the area of Hurl Rock Park on 20th Avenue South, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. While speaking to the occupants, Moriss, who was seated in the passenger’s seat, reportedly kept reaching for a green bag that was on his lap after handing an officer his identification. When police asked what was inside the bag, the suspect said it was a firearm, the report says. Hussain and Morriss were both detained and the child, who was seated in the rear, exited the vehicle.

Police say the firearm was carried illegally and neither suspect had a concealed weapons permit. Hussain told officers marijuana was in the center console and the firearm belonged to her, the report confirms. After searching the car, a Mountain Dew can with a false bottom was found in the green bag that contained the gun. Police reportedly found a number of illegal narcotics in the can. Because the juvenile was in close proximity to the drugs, both suspects were charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The child was taken to police headquarters where a family member took possession of him. Online records show Morriss is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, while Hussain is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

