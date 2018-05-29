NC Bureau of Investigation investigating officer-involved shooting

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting early-Saturday morning in Laurinburg, according to Patty McQuillan with the bureau.

The shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. Saturday and involved an officer with the Laurinburg Police Department. As of Tuesday morning, the person shot is in critical condition.

This is all the information available at this time.

