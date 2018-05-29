SCHP reports roadway washout on Hulls Island Road in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A roadway washout at 1070 Hulls Island Road by Fries Bay Road and Holmes Lane between Longs and Loris has been reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Online records show SCHP reported the advisory at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

