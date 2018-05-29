Two killed, several injured in Florence crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two killed, several injured in Florence crash

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two people were killed and several others were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on West Palmetto Street/U.S. 76 between Park Avenue and Pettigrew Street, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the two victims were ejected as a result of the crash.

They were identified as 42-year-old Larry Whitley, of Florence, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner. He added that 58-year-old Brenda Witoshnsky, also of Florence, was transported to a local hospital where she died Tuesday evening. 

The two were traveling together, according to the coroner. No further details were available.

