Two North Carolina teens accused of sexually assaulting a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two North Carolina teens were arrested Sunday after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Damone Anquiel Reuben, 18, of Fayetteville, is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Antonio Miguel Hobbs, 18, of White Lake, is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, police responded to the Holiday Inn Pavilion at 1200 North Ocean Boulevard after receiving a report of an assault. Police interviewed the victim and a witness on scene before making the arrests.

Online records show the suspects were released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday – Reuben on $15,000 bond and Hobbs on $20,000 bond.

