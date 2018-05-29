FIRST ALERT: Locally heavy downpours could once again lead to minor flooding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Grand Strand through 6:00 p.m. While there is still rain on the radar, it is considerably lighter. Keep an eye on trouble spots, but other than wet roads and a few showers, your morning drive is much better than yesterday.

Most of the area picked up between 1 and 3 inches of rain on Memorial Day. The highest totals were found across Horry County where widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches were common with isolated amounts of 5 to 6 inches.

Today will feature scattered showers and storms at times. The best chance will come in the first half of the day near the beach and the early to mid-afternoon across the Pee Dee. Locally heavy downpours could once again lead to minor flooding and areas of ponding water. A few peeks of sunshine will help to send temperatures into the lower and middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to feature active weather with scattered downpours, thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall possible each day. Widespread flooding is not expected, but brief urban, low-lying and small stream flooding will remain possible where the heaviest rain falls. Temperatures will climb into the 80s each day. Dryer weather will finally return to the region by the weekend.

