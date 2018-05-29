Conway woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Dunn Shortcut Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Monday evening on Dunn Shortcut Road near Singing Pines Drive in Conway, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 9:26 p.m., Southern says. The victim was traveling eastbound on Dunn Shortcut Road in a 2014 Nissan when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, became trapped in the car and died on the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle, Southern confirms.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as 23-year-old Amanda Cole, of Conway.

The SCHP is investigating this crash.

