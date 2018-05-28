‘We come out rain, snow, sleet, hail:’ Weather doesn’t stop veterans from honoring heroes this Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite the rain, veterans from across Myrtle Beach marched through the city’s streets in honor of those who died in service to their country.

Monday’s march was led by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. It's an annual tradition that is held rain or shine, meant to remember those who died serving the nation in times of war.

Area veterans didn't seem to mind getting soaked while they took part and paid their respects. Even spectators braved the heavy rain to see local heroes pass by.

"Memorial Day is a day to remember. As soon as this nation starts to forget people who have passed in defense of our freedom, that's when we're in trouble,” said veteran Jewels Strickland. “We come out rain, snow, sleet, hail. Doesn't matter and we make sure we remember at least for this morning on this day."

All veterans were invited to take part in the march. The Blue Star Mothers were also there with photos of their children who are serving in the military.

