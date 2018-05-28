Woman arrested after puppy left in car for almost seven hours, according to police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman was charged with mistreatment of animals after a small puppy was left in a car for several hours over the weekend, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Online records state 19-year-old Romany Denae Newkirk was taken into custody early Monday morning.

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states officers were flagged down by a maintenance employee near the parking garage of Breakers Resort at approximately 2:12 a.m. Saturday.

The employee told police she had seen a man taking care of a puppy that had been left in a car since 7:30 p.m. on May 25.

Officers went over to the car, a silver 1998 Acura, and saw a one-month-old small brown puppy in the floor near the passenger seat, the report stated. The animal was yelping and “it was obvious there was no water for the puppy.”

The car was unlocked and officers got the animal out.

“The puppy immediately started gulping water and its skin would not retract back to a normal state due to the level of dehydration,” according to the report.

According to the man, he saw the suspect and another person leave the vehicle at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The man said he later walked by the car and heard “yelping noises” coming from inside. He then saw the puppy sitting in the floorboard and gave it food and water as he patrolled the area, the report stated.

According to the witness, he did not see the suspect or the other person come back to check on the puppy.

Animal control was called and the puppy was take to the Grand Strand Humane Society. The suspect, who owned the Acura, was later found. She said the animal belonged to her roommate and she would locate her on Ocean Boulevard, as she didn’t have a cellphone, the report stated.

