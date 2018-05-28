Flash flooding hits Bay Road in Horry County hard

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Monday morning’s flash flooding took a toll on some homes on Bay Road in the Myrtle Beach area.

Yards were either partially or completely filled with water through the early afternoon before going away several hours later.

One home in particular got a lot of water.

Tyler and Brandie Turner woke up Monday morning to a sight they didn’t want to see. Dozens of items in their garage were damaged as the water seeped inside.

“Just a crappy feeling to wake up to,” Tyler Turner said. “My drone was on the floor in the garage, my leaf blower, chainsaw, a whole bunch of stuff.”

The Turners say their garage gets water in it every time it rains, but they never expected it to get this bad. They moved into their home in October 2017, not realizing flooding would be a problem.

“We were told that we weren’t in a flood zone,” Brandie Turner said.

Now they’re hoping somebody does something about the drainage that didn’t seem to work very well.

“We’ve already contacted an attorney, and my husband’s already called the county,” Brandie Turner said.

