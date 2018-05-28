Car crashes into Surfside Beach police vehicle during morning tr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Car crashes into Surfside Beach police vehicle during morning traffic stop

A car collided with a Surfside Beach police vehicle early Monday morning. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook page) A car collided with a Surfside Beach police vehicle early Monday morning. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook page)
A car collided with a Surfside Beach police vehicle early Monday morning. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook page) A car collided with a Surfside Beach police vehicle early Monday morning. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook page)
A car collided with a Surfside Beach police vehicle early Monday morning. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook page) A car collided with a Surfside Beach police vehicle early Monday morning. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook page)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – No serious injuries were reported after a car collided into the rear of a Surfside Beach Police Department vehicle early Monday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the officer was conducting a DUI investigation and was out of the vehicle when the crash happened, and escaped injury.

Police believe the other driver fell asleep at the wheel, which caused the collision.

“Traffic stops are dangerous times for Officers so please stay alert and remember to ‘move over’ so they have room to work,” the post stated.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly