Car crashes into Surfside Beach police vehicle during morning traffic stop

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – No serious injuries were reported after a car collided into the rear of a Surfside Beach Police Department vehicle early Monday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the officer was conducting a DUI investigation and was out of the vehicle when the crash happened, and escaped injury.

Police believe the other driver fell asleep at the wheel, which caused the collision.

“Traffic stops are dangerous times for Officers so please stay alert and remember to ‘move over’ so they have room to work,” the post stated.

