Coker College to remember student who drowned in lake

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Students and staff at Coker College will take a moment on Tuesday to remember a classmate who drowned last week in Prestwood Lake, which is near the school.

According to a post on the college’s Facebook page, a moment of remembrance and reflection for 20-year-old Moustapha Cisse will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the atrium of the library-information technology center.

All members of the Coker family and community are invited to attend, the post reads.

Cisse was one of a few of the college’s summer program students who went to swim in the lake near the school’s boathouse on Thursday, May 24.

According to authorities, Cisse jumped into the water, came up briefly and then went back down again.

A diver recovered the victim’s body roughly 45 minutes later.

