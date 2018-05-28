Sewer line breaks near recreation center in Myrtle Beach

A city vehicle was at the location of the sewer line break Monday morning. (Source: Jon Dick)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A sewer line on Canal Street near the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center broke Monday morning, a City of Myrtle Beach official confirmed.

The break is in a 24-inch line that is about 30 years old or older, according to city spokesman Mark Kruea. City staff is excavating the area to see how much of the line needs to be replaced.

Kruea is unsure how much sewage spilled at this point, but he said he will provide an update.

